My basic test for whether a general purpose humanoid robot would be useful, well, generally, is whether or not it can clear my table, load my dishwasher, and then put the dishes away. I don't mean that's the most important task I can imagine, just that if it can do tasks like that, it would fit the fantasy, and if it can't, it's pretty useless. And once you try to imagine one doing that, I think you can see how that's... well... hard.
MUSK, in Riyadh: "My prediction, actually, for humanoid robots is that ultimately they will be tens of billions. I think everyone will want to have their personal robot. You can think of it like, as though you had your own personal C-3POor R2-D2. But even better. @cnbc.com $TSLA— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) May 13, 2025 at 4:03 PM
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Sure, Elon
by Atrios at 13:30