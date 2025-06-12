Alpha Energy

“We know the Lions are going to the Super Bowl this year because they have a good defense and a good offense, right?” Slotkin, referring to Detroit’s NFL team, told an audience of roughly 400 people at a town hall forum.She keeps saying how tough she is without actually doing it.
“So we have to be able to do both,” Slotkin added. “We have a strong defense, but then you’ve got to have a vision, an alternative vision, to what is being provided to us every day. And that is the charge of the next generation of leaders in the Democratic Party.”
She also has thrown herself into advocating for a robust takedown of the president’s agenda.Can we see it? No.
“I wrote a war plan,” the former CIA analyst and Pentagon aide told her audience here last week, “of how to contain and defeat Trump — a 17-page PowerPoint.”
Lansing — U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from Holly, told a crowd in mid-Michigan Friday night that her party owes the public an "alternative vision" for the country's future and she's developing a plan she hopes to unveil in the coming weeks.Soon! Can't fucking wait.
"I wrote a war plan of how to contain and defeat Trump, a 17-page PowerPoint ... just like ... I used to do at the Pentagon," said Slotkin, who previously worked in national security. "We used to do war planning.She thinks making PowerPoints in the Pentagon makes her a fighting troop.
"And it's about being rigorous and ruthless about our priorities. Part of the plan is about having an alternative vision."
Slotkin said that the vision will be about protecting the middle class and dealing with artificial intelligence's impact on the economy and education. It will also detail what Democrats would do if they had control of Washington, D.C., she said.
There is always a chance my cynicism will be proven to be misguided!