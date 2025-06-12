I'm sure California has some state laws about attempts to overthrow the government. Maybe it's time for Newsom to start dusting those off. Maybe it's time for Chuck to grind the Senate to a halt... hahaha whatever.
Kristi Noem: "We are not going away. We are staying here to liberate the city from the socialists and the burdensome leadership that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country and what they have tried to insert into the city." Sen. Alex Padilla is then forcibly removed!— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 7:06 PM
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Seems Bad
Goons dragged out Senator Padilla and pushed him to the floor just for asking a question at a press conference, and this is what Noem had to say:
by Atrios at 14:51