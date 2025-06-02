Call Me. Please?

June 2 (Reuters) - The Trump administration wants countries to provide their best offer on trade negotiations by Wednesday as officials seek to accelerate talks with multiple partners ahead of a self-imposed deadline in just five weeks, according to a draft letter to negotiating partners seen by Reuters.
I'm sure even the dates changing is convincing countries that this administration is serious, operating in good faith, and intending to stick to any agreements.
They also might be assuming the courts will throw all of them out soon.