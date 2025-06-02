When Kevin Heatley took over as superintendent of Crater Lake National Park in January, he was excited to oversee one of Oregon’s most iconic sites, whose stunning vistas and volcanic formations attract roughly half a million visitors each year.
But after less than five months on the job, Heatley hung up his ranger’s uniform Friday, citing the Trump administration’s staffing cuts at the National Park Service as a major reason for his decision to take a buyout offer.
Monday, June 02, 2025
Seems Bad
I know at some level they want to break everything, but also at some level I think some of "they" (I recognize there is not one unified entity) think that they can break everything but also have it remain whole. They are a bit like children who don't understand that a lot of work is required to keep them fed and alive, that it doesn't just happen.
by Atrios at 14:58