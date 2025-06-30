Experience and Competence

Cuomo has many flaws, but one is that he is lazy and incompetent. Ideology aside, he is absolutely bad at running things, including his own campaign.
This one is worth reading from start to finish so I won't provide an excerpt (the only way most people click through).
One point I will emphasize a bit is that many in politics and political journalism want to claim that it was Mamdani who made Gaza/Israel the centerpiece of his camaign, which is a complete fabrication. It was Cuomo who did that.
Remember that when people ask why The Left is so obsessed with Israel, in order to imply something about that.