MEET THE MILLERS: Inside the White House, frustration at Katie Miller is widespread. Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and former DOGE spokesperson, is now working for Musk directly, Playbook has learned. But apparently, the arrangement isn’t altogether new. “What drove people here crazy was Katie Miller, and the fact that she was on Elon’s payroll the whole time she was an [special government employee] here,” one administration official tells Playbook. “And, like … who was she looking out for?” (Miller did not return Playbook’s text messages when asked for comment.)What, exactly, is "Elon's payroll"? I mean, Elon personally, some business entity he controls, etc...
Friday, June 06, 2025
Eyeball Emoji
Is Mr. Miller still in the cuck chair?
by Atrios at 13:30