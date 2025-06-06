The University of Michigan is using private, undercover investigators to surveil pro-Palestinian campus groups, including trailing them on and off campus, furtively recording them and eavesdropping on their conversations, the Guardian has learned.
The surveillance appears to largely be an intimidation tactic, five students who have been followed, recorded or eavesdropped on said. The undercover investigators have cursed at students, threatened them and in one case drove a car at a student who had to jump out of the way, according to student accounts and video footage shared with the Guardian.
Friday, June 06, 2025
The Academy
One can't boycott every bad actor, but if I still had anything to do with academia, Columbia would be #1 and the University of Michigan #2 on the list.
by Atrios at 11:30