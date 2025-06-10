Game It Out

After Trump's election, there was a lot of wishcasting in the press about how there would no "resistance" this time. Everyone agreed on the group chat, apparently (I could never quite figure out where this was coming from).
One doesn't have to hold the Dems responsible for what is happening - they are not in charge, I understand that - to see that they aren't very good at gaming out the likelihood of things spinning out of control, the likelihood of people in their communities protesting against their friends and family being snatched away.
"How do we respond when this happens" should have been on the flowchart back in January. I do not think it was.