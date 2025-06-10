“We got alerts that ICE was staying in some of the hotels here in Pasadena,” said Jose Madera, director of the Pasadena Community Job Center. “Organizers and community members went around to verify, and we identified that in the AC Hotel, the Westin and in Hotel Dena, there were immigration agents. In the AC hotel, we got word from a staff member that the agents were staying here and questioning the workers–the workers that were cleaning their rooms, the workers that were making their food. They were questioning them and asking for their ID and in a very aggressive way. So that's why our community organizers came here to say we don't want ICE here. We brought elected officials and urged them to not let any ICE agents here.”
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Guests
Amazing shitheads.
by Atrios at 10:30