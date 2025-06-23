Incompetent Old Guard

If all the old centrists wanted to rally behind one of their own for the New York mayoral primary, they could've chosen someone who wasn't a corrupt sex pest from the suburbs who most of them had previously called on to resign just a few years ago.
They should be condemned for not even trying. Don't put yourself in charge if you can't even be bothered to do the work.
We can argue a bit about how much of this is genuinely about ideological differences, how much of it is the desperation to make sure one of our guys is in charge of sprawling patronage networks, and how much of it is about an ageing generation who can't imagine a world that isn't about them.
And how much of it is about racism, of course.
But, back to the main point, you guys were fucking lazy! Even Cuomo himself was so incompetent and lazy he fucked up getting matching funds!
These people should be embarrassed.