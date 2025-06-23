And The Man Might Do It

It would be funny! Though he'll still probably have to go up against Cuomo AND Adams AND a Republican in the general because everything is stupid.
The final Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey of the New York City Democratic mayoral primary finds former Governor Andrew Cuomo leading with 35% support, followed closely by Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani at 32%, and Comptroller Brad Lander at 13%. City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams follows with 8%, Scott Stringer with 3%, and 4% of voters remain undecided ahead of Tuesday’s election. Since last month’s poll, Mamdani gained ten points on the initial ballot test, rising from 22% to 32%, while Cuomo gained one point, 34% to 35%.
Mamdani would win the primary after the ranked choice voting was calculated, if this poll is correct.