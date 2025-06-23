Our Big Sweaty Boy Just Likes To See Himself Being Praised On The TV

This is good from the NYT, but when they talk about Iran tomorrow will they remember it? I mean, will it be incorporated into "the narrative" or will the reporters and their colleagues wake up mind wiped and take it as given that it's about important military goals or whatever.
The president was closely monitoring Fox News, which was airing wall-to-wall praise of Israel’s military operation and featuring guests urging Mr. Trump to get more involved. Several Trump advisers lamented the fact that Mr. Carlson was no longer on Fox, which meant that Mr. Trump was not hearing much of the other side of the debate.
We all know Trump is like this, and sometimes they cover that fact, but most of their coverage pretends he isn't like this!
More generally, when every single one of these people lies constantly, it isn't enough to fact check them occasionally! Hang out with Tommy Flanagan enough, and you know to doubt his claims!