Aside from this specific issue, people everywhere are asking LLMs to do things that even its most optimistic (but reasonably honest, which isn't most of them) boosters would tell you they aren't designed to do. They can't perform this task because it just can't! It is not surprising that it doesn't.
The code, using outdated and inexpensive AI models, produced results with glaring mistakes. For instance, it hallucinated the size of contracts, frequently misreading them and inflating their value. It concluded more than a thousand were each worth $34 million, when in fact some were for as little as $35,000.
The DOGE AI tool flagged more than 2,000 contracts for “munching.” It’s unclear how many have been or are on track to be canceled — the Trump administration’s decisions on VA contracts have largely been a black box. The VA uses contractors for many reasons, including to support hospitals, research and other services aimed at caring for ailing veterans.
Then the question is whether the people using it know this and don't care if they just believe that Spicy Clippy is God (the person here appears to be a dumbass).
Sahil Lavingia, the programmer enlisted by DOGE, which was then run by Elon Musk, acknowledged flaws in the code.
“I think that mistakes were made,” said Lavingia, who worked at DOGE for nearly two months. “I’m sure mistakes were made. Mistakes are always made. I would never recommend someone run my code and do what it says. It’s like that ‘Office’ episode where Steve Carell drives into the lake because Google Maps says drive into the lake. Do not drive into the lake.”
Nobody should do what I told spicy clippy to tell them to do! lol dumbasses. Mistakes were made.