Private sector job creation slowed to a near-standstill in May, hitting its lowest level in more than two years as signs emerged of a weakening labor market, payrolls processing firm ADP reported Wednesday.
Payrolls increased just 37,000 for the month, below the downwardly revised 60,000 in April and the Dow Jones forecast for 110,000. It was the lowest monthly job total from the ADP count since March 2023.
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
The End Of The Biden Boom
The official (real or fake?) numbers come out Friday, but this is the standard estimate from a payroll company. It only include private sector jobs, so Friday (if real!) could be even worse!
