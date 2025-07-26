A Funny Thing Is

A retired US special forces officer has revealed to the BBC why he resigned from his work with US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid distribution centres.Someone called me curmudgeonly, recently, and maybe that's a bit true about my online persona. If it seems that way it's because most of our faves failed the "is genocide bad" test, including the person who made her brand and career posing as the lone brave person who thought genocide was bad.
"I witnessed the Israeli Defense Forces shooting at the crowds of Palestinians," Anthony Aguilar told the BBC.
He added that in his entire career he has never witnessed such a level of "brutality and use of indiscriminate and unnecessary force against a civilian population, an unarmed, starving population".
You can call it whatever you want, but if you were ever mad because people were perhaps a bit hyperbolic about what has been happening, instead of what has been happening, you should go meditate in the woods for a few years.