Saturday, July 26, 2025

A Funny Thing Is

The powers that be in the country (and not just the Trump administration) are still going after anyone who objected.
A retired US special forces officer has revealed to the BBC why he resigned from his work with US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid distribution centres.

"I witnessed the Israeli Defense Forces shooting at the crowds of Palestinians," Anthony Aguilar told the BBC.

He added that in his entire career he has never witnessed such a level of "brutality and use of indiscriminate and unnecessary force against a civilian population, an unarmed, starving population".
Someone called me curmudgeonly, recently, and maybe that's a bit true about my online persona. If it seems that way it's because most of our faves failed the "is genocide bad" test, including the person who made her brand and career posing as the lone brave person who thought genocide was bad.

You can call it whatever you want, but if you were ever mad because people were perhaps a bit hyperbolic about what has been happening, instead of what has been happening, you should go meditate in the woods for a few years.
by Atrios at 09:30