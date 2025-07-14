Monday, July 14, 2025

And They Came To That Conclusion All By Themselves

I always pay attention to when poll results - especially left-leaning ones because that's what I notice - are completely out of step with the current Discourse Leadership. Wherever people were on these issues 6 months ago - and they were never as right wing as conventional wisdom said - somehow people have decided they absolutely fucking love immigrants and immigration.

About 8 in 10 Americans, 79%, say immigration is “a good thing” for the country today, an increase from 64% a year ago and a high point in the nearly 25-year trend. Only about 2 in 10 U.S. adults say immigration is a bad thing right now, down from 32% last year.

There has been absolutely no political leadership on this issue, no one making the case that immigration is good.  You have had people (not enough, but some) - electeds and others - opposing the extreme measures of the Trump administration, but no Dems have been out there making the positive case for immigration.  And yet...



by Atrios at 09:00