As I've posted a couple of times, mass starvation is something that happens slowly then all at once. It does not happen overnight for adults, though it does for infants, just about. Everyone pushing this line knows this; they often aren't as stupid as they pretend to be (which means they are liars).
The people who warned about this made it harder to respond, you see. The real heroes are the genocide deniers.
I don't care what people call it, themselves, but do not come into comments arguing about the word genocide. I am done with that.