Sure Why Not

That Ted Nugent?
Josh Shapiro did an interview with Ted Nugent on "Real America's Voice" to talk about repealing Pennsylvania's ban on hunting on Sundayshttps://t.co/BtHNuCYmv4 pic.twitter.com/XxrzYQ26MO— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) July 27, 2025
He described former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who’s now considering a presidential bid, as “Jew York City mayor Mikey Bloomberg.”
Nugent labeled Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., as a “Globalist political agent” and contended that the late New Jersey Sen. Frank Lautenberg “Gave Russian Jew immigrants your tax money.”
As part of his continuing anti-Semitic rampage, Nugent on Tuesday posted a follow-up Facebook post, saying Jews killed by Nazis in World War II were “soulless sheep to slaughter.”