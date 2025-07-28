Monday, July 28, 2025

Sure Why Not

That Ted Nugent?
He described former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who’s now considering a presidential bid, as “Jew York City mayor Mikey Bloomberg.”

Nugent labeled Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., as a “Globalist political agent” and contended that the late New Jersey Sen. Frank Lautenberg “Gave Russian Jew immigrants your tax money.”

As part of his continuing anti-Semitic rampage, Nugent on Tuesday posted a follow-up Facebook post, saying Jews killed by Nazis in World War II were “soulless sheep to slaughter.”
by Atrios at 10:30