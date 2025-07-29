New York City’s Democratic primary voters overwhelmingly believe that Israel is “committing genocide” in Gaza and that the United States should stop arming the Jewish state, according to new polling from a pro-Palestinian group and shared first with Semafor.
Asked if the city should “enforce the arrest warrant” against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani supports, 63% of primary voters said yes.
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Dissolve The People
The voters have departed ways from the people who think that it's their job to tell what voters to think, and that it's the job of voters to listen to them.
by Atrios at 13:30