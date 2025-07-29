Sure Why Not

No I am not being unfair
The UK will recognise Palestinian statehood in September ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Keir Starmer now says - before listing some conditions for this to happen.
According to a written handout of the cabinet meeting he held earlier, Starmer said this would happen "unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a Two State Solution".
You gotta get off the front page for a bit or we won't let you keep doing what you're doing. Just slow your genocide a little bit, guys.
The man looked at himself in the mirror and was pleased with himself, pleased with how clever this was.