An investigation is underway in Oklahoma after a television screen in the MAGA state school superintendent’s office reportedly showed a video of nude women during an executive session of the State Board of Education on Thursday.
The images reportedly appeared on a screen in the office of Ryan Walters, Oklahoma’s far-right Superintendent of Public Instruction. Walters previously told schools to teach the Bible and Ten Commandments, demanded students watch him pray for Donald Trump, and named transphobe Chaya Raichik to a state education committee. He also tried to use state money to purchase bibles for classrooms that matched the specifics of those marketed by the president and his family.
As you might expect, Walters has led a crusade against “pornography” in school libraries.
Monday, July 28, 2025
Every Time
Never surprising.
