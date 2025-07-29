Everything is Computer

Well not everything...
Tesla is in constant finesse mode with the often-touted but much delayed rollout of its robotaxi service. After a limited launch in Austin, Texas, the company said it would offer the service in the San Francisco Bay Area. But according to Reuters, that ain't gonna happen because a key California regulator hasn't given Tesla the go-ahead. Instead, Tesla will provide a "chauffeur-style service operated by human drivers," in Reuters' exceptionally diplomatic parlance. Translation: taxis driven by cabbies.