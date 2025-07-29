On Feb. 24, Smith said in a group message to the rest of the crisis team, "Just talked to [Edward-]Isaac Dovere at the Atlantic - he is very hard on our side on this." When asked for clarification, Smith replied, "Total mind meld ... He says he could be convinced to write something on andrew Bc he thinks this whole thing is bullshit." Dovere, who now also works at CNN, did indeed write something for The Atlantic on Cuomo, which took the shape of the unfortunately titled story "Of Course Andrew Cuomo Isn’t Going to Resign." The piece sources quotes from Cuomo's inner circle as well as skeptical New York lawmakers, though its valence is certainly pro-Cuomo. Three days before its publication, Cuomo made an apology, and Smith relayed to the team that "Isaac said he nailed it."That Lis Smith is very welcome, still, in Democratic politics says nothing good!
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Sausage Factory
Smith is Lis Smith here.
