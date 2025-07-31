Thursday, July 31, 2025

For Your Consideration

Yes it's Politico, and also these things are called "trial balloons."
Senate Democrats have a chance to show their voters they can effectively stymie President Donald Trump as Republicans work to advance spending bills and a flurry of nominations.

But publicly and behind closed doors, the Democratic Party is grappling with whether to resist or — in Minority Whip Dick Durbin’s words — seek a “quid pro quo.”
Nothing like making deals with President Deals, a man who respects people he makes deals with and also sticks to them.

Deals with their Senate collegaues, in theory, but it is the same thing.
by Atrios at 11:30