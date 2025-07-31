For Your Consideration

Senate Democrats have a chance to show their voters they can effectively stymie President Donald Trump as Republicans work to advance spending bills and a flurry of nominations.Nothing like making deals with President Deals, a man who respects people he makes deals with and also sticks to them.
But publicly and behind closed doors, the Democratic Party is grappling with whether to resist or — in Minority Whip Dick Durbin’s words — seek a “quid pro quo.”
Deals with their Senate collegaues, in theory, but it is the same thing.