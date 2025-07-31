Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told investors that the newly formed Meta Superintelligence Labs is focused on building AI models that can self-improve—meaning they can learn from themselves without as much human input. The remarks came during a second-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.And what will it learn? I know they believe they are creating God, but they never seem to have a good framework for what that would even mean.
“At some level, [it’s] not just going to be learning from people, because you want to build something that is fundamentally smarter than people,” Zuckerberg said. “So…you’re going to develop a way for it to improve itself. That is a very fundamental thing that’s going to have broad implications for how we build products and how we run the company.”
Sure, Man
Why can't we get an insane rich guy who is like "I want to build a high speed rail from New York To Chicago." It would probably cost less than what he spent trying to develop Second Life II: One Day There Will Be Legs, and whatever this is.
by Atrios at 10:30