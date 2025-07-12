Noem, who apparently had not received the new White House talking points, was still talking about scrapping FEMA this week, when she claimed the agency is “slower to get the resources to Americans in crisis” and should be “remade into a responsive agency.”
But, in the Texas disaster, the problem wasn’t FEMA. It was, in part, Noem.
“Noem now requires that all agency spending over $100,000 be personally approved by her, according to current and former FEMA officials,” NBC News reported earlier this week. CNN reports that this restriction led to delays: FEMA officials were unable to pre-position urban search-and-rescue crews, which specialize in searching for victims during catastrophic weather incidents. Noem failed to authorize the crews’ deployment until Monday, 72 hours after flooding began. The same day, according to NBC News, “FEMA officials created a task force to speed up the process of getting Noem’s approval.”
I Guess Those Lazy Workers Did Something After All
The FEMA hate is something I don't get. Sure I get general antipathy towards government, but why FEMA specifically?
