It's Tariff Week... Again

Donald Trump announced on Saturday that goods imported from both the European Union and Mexico will face a 30% US tariff rate starting 1 August, in letters posted to his social media platform, Truth Social.
The tariff assault on the EU came as a shock to European capitals as the European Commission and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer had spent months hammering out a deal they believed was acceptable to both sides.
Donald Trump has never stuck to a deal before, but we thought the would with us!
Both the EU and Canada scrapped their planned Digital Services Taxes and this is their reward!