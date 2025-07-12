Saturday, July 12, 2025

It's Tariff Week... Again

Neverending.

Donald Trump announced on Saturday that goods imported from both the European Union and Mexico will face a 30% US tariff rate starting 1 August, in letters posted to his social media platform, Truth Social.

The tariff assault on the EU came as a shock to European capitals as the European Commission and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer had spent months hammering out a deal they believed was acceptable to both sides.

Donald Trump has never stuck to a deal before, but we thought the would with us! 

Both the EU and Canada scrapped their planned Digital Services Taxes and this is their reward!

by Atrios at 11:25