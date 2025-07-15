Cuomo said he would make affordability a cornerstone of his general-election campaign but would run on the notion that he will actually be able to make the city more affordable while Mamdani will only talk about it. “It’s about not just connecting with the perception of the problem. It’s finding the real solution and then having the ability to do it. You don’t want someone who just connects. That’s step one. What you really want is the problem-solver, and I can actually do that.”Abundance!
So what would he do on housing affordability? “There is no real answer,” he said. The key was not to freeze the rent but to build a lot of both affordable and market-rate housing, while broader affordability could only be tackled by making government more efficient and cutting taxes. “That is really the only truth. That’s not pithy or sexy, I know, but it’s also the truth.”
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Stuff's, Like, Hard, Man
Still can't believe Bill Clinton swooped into to endorse this guy.
by Atrios at 11:30