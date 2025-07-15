Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Sure Why Not

I have long said the Ukraine/Russia situation is above my pay grade, but I think it is fair to observe that Donald Trump is not especially consistent on his approach to the issue.
Donald Trump has privately encouraged Ukraine to step up deep strikes on Russian territory, even asking Volodymyr Zelenskyy whether he could strike Moscow if the US provided long-range weapons, according to people briefed on the discussions.

The conversation, which took place during the July 4 call between the US and Ukrainian leaders, marks a sharp departure from Trump’s previous stance on Russia’s war and his campaign promise to end US involvement in foreign conflicts.
Who knows what is rattling around his melon, but I suspect the desire to get his Nobel Peace Prize and anger that Vlad doesn't just obey his every whim have a lot to do with it.

Times change.
by Atrios at 10:30