Wednesday, July 23, 2025

SUMMER FUNDRAISER DAY 3

I'll admit that the Covid era wasn't so bad for me, personally. A bit Best of Times/Worst of Times. Horrible and stressful, but I also somehow managed to have some fun.

I'm not saying everything in my personal life is horrible now - not so bad! - but current events do manage to overshadow everything else. I am not the protagonist of all of this, nor a victim, really (currently), but it has been quite some time since I have slept very well (metaphorically and somewhat literally).

Getting up in the morning and just tuning it out is not a luxury I have often.

My occasional complaining about the difficulties of my otherwise easy job is now over for awhile.


by Atrios at 10:30