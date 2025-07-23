SUMMER FUNDRAISER DAY 3

I'm not saying everything in my personal life is horrible now - not so bad! - but current events do manage to overshadow everything else. I am not the protagonist of all of this, nor a victim, really (currently), but it has been quite some time since I have slept very well (metaphorically and somewhat literally).
Getting up in the morning and just tuning it out is not a luxury I have often.
My occasional complaining about the difficulties of my otherwise easy job is now over for awhile.
Thanks to all!