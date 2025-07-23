Which Of Your Faves Disagrees With Bret?

I don't care which word people use, myself, and have no interest in arguing about legal definitions, but anyone who has spent the last 20 months doing so has made clear where they stand, even as they think they are cleverly fooling people.
People are being murdered and starving, but the most important thing is to agree upon the proper language, at which point we will find some other distraction. The "fooling people" part is key. Monsters and liars! Many of your faves.
Ah, yes, it's bad, but you used a word I don't like, so I am going to have to continue supporting it for another few months.
The UK media has been worse than the US media on this issue, generally, and UK politicians as well, but The Express is not a weird commie tabloid. It is less known, but still very right wing. Today's paper: