The Greatest Act Of Political Violence Since Sarah Sanders Was Politely Asked To Leave A Restaurant

This is quite legal, although of course the law is LOL, whatever these days.
“Bigoted vendor @ Martha’s Vineyard Farmer’s Market refused to sell to me for political reasons. I’m suing,” he posted, along with a link to his Rumble channel, where he said that he was just denied the six pierogi he ordered from a vendor.
DERSHOWITZ: Can I have six pierogi?
“BIGOTED VENDOR”: No.
DERSHOWITZ: Oh, you’ve run out of pierogi? Too bad.
“BIGOTED VENDOR”: No, no, no. We have plenty of pierogi. I just won’t sell them to you.
DERSHOWITZ: What do you mean you won’t sell them to me?
“BIGOTED VENDOR”: I won’t sell them to you because I don’t approve of your politics. I don’t approve of who you’ve represented. I don’t approve of who you support.
DERSHOWITZ: What is it about my politics that you don’t–
“BIGOTED VENDOR”: I’m not gonna tell you. I just don’t like your politics.
[according to Dershowitz]
This has never been illegal.
“The clear implication was that he opposed me because I defended Donald Trump on the floor of the Senate,” Dershowitz added. “I think that’s illegal.”
