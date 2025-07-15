The Protagonists

This is not an new observation - I and others have been making it for years - but the media obsession with "Trump voters" and the basic question of "do people who like Trump still like Trump" is enraging, especially as the obsessive coverage by mainstream outlets doesn't actually attempt to explain his appeal (or be honest about it).
Trump is an unpopular president. He isn't as an unpopular as I would like, but he is as unpopular as late term Biden. That his core supporters stick with him, or don't, doesn't matter much. There was never any coverage of "Biden voters who like Biden" or any interest in "the Biden coalition" at all.