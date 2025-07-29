Blinken finally noted that while he understood people's frustration and emotions after October 7, he believed more pressure should have been put on Hamas.Deploy the college protester brigade! Bombing the shit out of every square inch of the country wasn't enough, you needed a drum circle! Failure of planning by Israel, IMHO, if they cared about the hostages.
“I wish that those who, understandably, have been moved and motivated by everything that’s happened since October 7, if they’d spent maybe just 10% of their time, calling on Hamas, demanding Hamas put down its arms, give up the hostages, stop what it’s doing, maybe if the world had done that, we’d be in a different place.”
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Why Weren't College Students Protesting At The Hamas Embassy
Sounds like Israel should've recruited a bunch of students from Columbia to a sit in, as that would've brought all the hostages home.
