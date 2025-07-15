Patients and medical centers are already feeling the pain as several provisions in the GOP’s deadly spending law take immediate effect, either as required or in practice.
Hospitals are closing or actively considering doing so, cutting programs, and laying off staff. Planned Parenthood is warning patients it can no longer accept Medicaid insurance and in one region says it can’t provide services to Medicaid recipients at all, even if the patient doesn’t use Medicaid to pay. And lawmakers in at least five states are planning special sessions to revamp their already-enacted budgets and determine how to handle the cuts, including what cuts they should enact and how to administer the new Medicaid work requirement.
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
You'll Miss It When It's Gone
Predictions are hard, especially about the future, but it is possible that many people will soon be missing the glorious American civilization of 2024.
