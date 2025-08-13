As D.C. the National Guard arrived at their headquarters Tuesday, for many residents, the prospect of federal troops surging into neighborhoods represented an alarming violation of local agency. To some, it echoes uncomfortable historical chapters when politicians used language to paint historically or predominantly Black cities and neighborhoods with racist narratives to shape public opinion and justify aggressive police action.Not a perfect piece, but few outlets even acknowledge the racism underlying everything the Trump administration is doing. Mostly we get the New York Times explaining that Trump is courageously battling antisemitism in his efforts to ban black people from universities.
Most of our high status outlets and news personalities are out and proud gutter racists now.