"Protecting Women's Sports"

It doesn't work that way. Nothing works that way.
Republicans do this because they hate trans people, and because they know you are cowardly losers who look like losers every time they do. All you have to do is stop being cowardly losers. It's pretty easy, really.
"We will choose a Sensible compromise position we made up in our heads and then we will never have to deal with this issue again, especially if the people most affected by this shut the hell up" is the main Dem approach to so many issues.
Why won't (for example) abortion rights groups be REASONABLE in their demands and accept our brilliant ideas for compromise which will surely be embraced by the people who believe abortion is murder.
Voters love that shit (not).
This is where "legitimate concerns" leads and there is actually no sensible center response.
A Minnesota teenager filed a charge of discrimination against a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant Tuesday, alleging a server followed her into the women’s restroom and demanded she “prove” she was a girl.
"People are right to be concerned about trans people in locker rooms and bathrooms, but not like this." OK LIKE HOW THEN?
Go do a press conference with this woman, Pete, see if you use those mad communication skills to explain to your Fox News audience why this is bad, akshually.