Breaking The Mail

Delivery isn't seamless everywhere, and the bureacracy for dealing with customs on small value goods is not great everywhere! I've experienced it! But that bureacracy... exists in those places, even if it is cumbersome and frustrating. In some countries, the mailman will knock on your door and demand you pay the tariff or VAT in cash. That's not great! But it is a system!
We don't have a system in place for handling this stuff at volume!
France’s state-owned La Poste suspended the shipment of business parcels to the United States starting Monday, joining similar moves by other European firms due to looming US customs duties. La Poste said only gift parcels sent by individuals and worth less than $100 would continue to be shipped.