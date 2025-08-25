Distractions

Distraction from what?
If it were about "law and order," he'd coordinate with local law enforcement.— Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) August 24, 2025
If it were about "health and safety," he'd reinstate the millions in gun violence prevention funding he cut.
Trump is trying to distract you from the Epstein Files and rising prices.
Don't let him. https://t.co/4XUULouRWB
Jimenez Rosa’s time in custody ended with her alone, wet and begging for help at The Cheesecake Factory in the Burlington Mall, after ICE agents released her into the rainy street outside the detention facility Wednesday night. She was 30 miles from home, with no phone and a broken spirit.
...
When Rosa asked about his wife’s medical care, the agent cited HIPAA laws as a barrier to knowing her health issues. Taken aback, Rosa pointed out that doctors can share medical information with law enforcement when a patient is in custody, which is specifically outlined in HIPAA.
“He said a very disgusting joke after that,” Rosa recalled.
"He said, ‘We’ll notify next of kin if she dies.’ And at that moment, I knew that I was no longer dealing with humans.”
“I knew I was dealing with someone that is sick in the head, and this was the person who made the decision to incarcerate her,” Rosa said.