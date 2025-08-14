Computer, Tell Commander Riker To STFU

Davuluri continues, "you'll be able to speak to your computer while you're writing, inking, or interacting with another person. You should be able to have a computer semantically understand your intent to interact with it."I do not understand the fasciation with voice input. Sure it has limited useful applications - hands free in your car, for example - but otherwise it's incredibly inefficient and inevitably imprecise. Typing and clicking is fast and precise!
This isn't the first time Microsoft has hinted that the future of Windows will prioritize voice as an input method when using a computer. Just last week, Microsoft's CVP of Enterprise & Security teased the same thing in a "Windows 2030 Vision" video that also discussed the future of Windows.
It's clear that whatever is coming next for Windows, it's going to promote voice as a first class input method on the platform. In addition to mouse and keyboard, you will be able to ambiently talk to Windows using natural language while you work, and have the OS understand your intent based on what's currently on your screen.
Also typing and clicking do not annoy the person in the cubicle next to you.
Talking to the computer on Star Trek is a storytelling device. "Computer, [do this]" is for the TV audience. It explains what is happening in a way that merely pushing the "[do this]" button does not.
You can't have 10 people on the bridge talking out loud to the computer.