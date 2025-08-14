Urban Hellholes

And by the way, I'm not joking when I say this. I drive around in Washington, DC in my jeep and, yes, I do drive myself. And I don't buckle up. And the reason why I don't buckle up, and people can say whatever they want to, they can raise their eyebrows at me, again, is because of carjacking. I don't wanna be stuck in my vehicle when I need to exit in a hurry because I got a seat belt around me. And I wear my seat belt all the time, but in Washington, DC, I don't because it is so prevalent of carjacking. And I don't want the same thing happen to me what's happened to a lot of people that work on The Hill.That's Sen. (I am not making this up) Markwayne Mullin (R-OK).
Also your favorite dipshit centrists.
I will lead the breach. I will lay down cover fire. I will take the high ground. I’ll expose myself to enemy fire to communicate. We must bring back integrity, focus, and put the Warfighter first inside DOD. I stand with @SecDef @PeteHegseth. 🇺🇸— Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) April 21, 2025
I'm old enough to remember when the cities in question were reasonably thought of as somewhat scary, when murder rates were high, when a lot of those neighborhoods just weren't especially nice. By not being especially nice, I just mean, what reason would you have to go there?
Now they're all very nice! If there are sketchy neighborhoods, they aren't anywhere near places "tourists" go! Ask those people if they want a military presence in their neighborhood!
Anyway, for those who don't know, he just means "Trump's military occupation of black neighborhoods, places I would never go, is good and just and correct."