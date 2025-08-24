The international courier DHL on Friday joined other European mail carriers that have put temporary restrictions on sending packages to the United States because of President Trump’s executive order that eliminates an exemption on duties on cheap imported goods.
The temporary halt by DHL’s German parcel service and its domestic mail service, Deutsche Post, covers commercial shipments originating in Germany to consumers in the United States. The company will continue to send private packages as long as the content is worth no more than $100 and labeled a gift. More valuable items can be sent through DHL Express, a more expensive option that includes commercial customs services.
Sunday, August 24, 2025
De Minimis
If there was a seamless way to collect tariffs on small shipments then this wouldn't be as much of a problem. HOWEVER...
by Atrios at 15:30