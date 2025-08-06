Down At The Tesla Diner

In its first hectic days of business, most of the menu items advertised across platforms weren’t available. When I went, there were no salads, no veggie patties, no club sandwiches, no avocado toasts, no beef tallow-fried hash browns, no biscuits, no pies, no cookies, no soft serve, no milkshakes, no “epic bacon.”
These are the fans!!!
For now, you never know how long it will take to get into the Tesla Diner or, when you do, what may or may not be available. Last week, after a post about the restaurant’s “epic bacon” went viral on X, disparaging the abyss between its artificially glossy image on the touch screen and its actual, grimmer presentation in real life, the bacon disappeared from the menu. What bacon? It was as if it never existed.
None of this seemed to deter the people in line. On my way out, I squeezed into an elevator with my colleagues, some international tourists and a few locals who’d eaten at Tesla Diner three times in one week and were already planning to come back. I couldn’t make sense of it.
“We don’t order anything except for the burgers now,” one of them told me. “Everything else is just so bad.”