The Real War Crime

Doctors Without Borders USA CEO Avril Benoit explained the deadly consequences of the shadowy Israeli- and U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation — stressing that the effects of the manmade famine and weaponization of aid are negatively impacting every individual inside the Palestinian territory.
“We’re also seeing people coming in with all the catastrophic injuries that you would expect in an open zone of airstrikes and continuing hostilities. They’re coming in with those trauma injuries, third-degree burns to their entire bodies, children with their faces blown off — all the major orthopedic cases, the trauma,” she said.
Benoit added that the aid group’s clinics situated near the three GHF distribution sites in the south receive many casualties as a consequence of each chaotic aid delivery. In addition to gunshots by Israeli soldiers and American mercenaries, unarmed civilians of all ages are crushed and trampled by the dense crowds desperate to get what limited food Israel allows into the territory.
Despite an increasing number of voices in the international community accusing Israel of committing war crimes by weaponizing aid to displace and destroy the Palestinian people — something Israeli officials deny despite documented evidence — Stephanopoulos chose to respond to Benoit’s testimony by instead bringing up a video Hamas recently released of an Israeli hostage appearing visibly malnourished.
“Airing videos like that is something of a war crime, isn’t it?” Stephanopoulos asked, leading Benoit to pause for several seconds. She then answers, “Airing the videos?” to which the host responds in the affirmative.