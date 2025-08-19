Tuesday, August 19, 2025

If You Give Me $10 Quadrillion I Will Create God

What a time to be alive
Sam Altman: I do guess that a lot of the world gets covered in data centers over time.

Theo Von: Do you really?

Altman: But I don’t know, because maybe we put them in space. Like, maybe we build a big Dyson sphere around the solar system and say, “Hey, it actually makes no sense to put these on Earth.”

Von: Yeah.

Altman: I wish I had, like, more concrete answers for you, but, like, we’re stumbling through this.

Yah, sure, man, a Dyson Sphere.  Around the entire solar system.  The optimal placement for that cool scifi idea I read about when I was 12.


by Atrios at 09:00