It's Tariff Day, Again

President Donald Trump stunned the logistics industry on Friday by widening his steel and aluminum tariffs to include more than 400 consumer items that contain the metals, such as motorcycles and tableware. Customs brokers and importers in the US were given little notice to account for the change, which went into effect Monday and did not exclude goods in transit.
The new tariff inclusion list was posted by the Customs and Border Protection agency just as many were leaving for the weekend and appeared in the Federal Register on Tuesday, creating fresh headaches for trade professionals.
I thought AI could take care of such things now. Get Big Balls on it.
"Did not exclude goods in transit" is the kind of move that will make everyone just say fuck it. Someone's gotta eat that bill, and no one is going to be happy about it.