Leftleaning Media Is Too Hard

Specifically, they are occasionally going to take a line of questioning that isn't premised on nudging the subject into giving an answer to appeal to the imagined center of The Baileys, or the consensus Washington centrism.
The specific issue of Israel is a minefield for most elected Democrats at the moment, but, more generally, Pete's pre-programmed lines are all set in response to being questioned "from the center and right."
This is why elected Dems are so uncomfortable with an actual "liberal media," even as they go on a snipe hunt for their "liberal Joe Rogan." Their talking point regurgitation system might freeze up in response to a question, as happened to Pete, or, even worse, they might get tricked into giving an answer that is at odds with their usual line.
They might accidentally say something that would make their beloved David Brooks sigh.
#NOTALLDEMOCRATS of course. You know the ones I mean.