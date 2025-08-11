I guess like many Democrats he is just hoping the problem goes away. In some sense he is going to get his wish!
Pod Save America: Do you think it's time to recognize a Palestinian state? Pete Buttigieg: I think that that's a profound question that arouses a lot of the biggest problems that have happened with Israel's survival, Israel's right to survival, in the diplomatic scene.— Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) August 10, 2025 at 8:46 PM
[image or embed]
Monday, August 11, 2025
Twirling Twirling Twirling
I am actually puzzled that Master Communicator, Pete Buttigieg, has not managed to come up with some more convincing bullshit than this AI slop equivalent.
by Atrios at 10:30