Occupied Capital

Once upon a time, most of the Republicans in the DC political-industrial complex lived outside of DC. That is no longer the case. I hope they have fun!
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump pledged on Sunday to evict homeless people from the nation's capital and jail criminals, despite Washington's mayor arguing there is no current spike in crime.
While details of the plan were unclear, the administration is preparing to deploy hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington, a U.S. official told Reuters, a controversial tactic Trump used recently in Los Angeles to tackle immigration protests over the objections of local officials.
Anyway, Reuters, gonna fix your typo here:
despite the fact that there has been no spike in crime, which has, actually, fallen significantly.
How do I know this? I read it in Reuters.